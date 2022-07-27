OANN Begs 'The Left' To Save Them

Articles

OANN is in a pickle.

They were booted off of DirecTV in April, and now Verizon Fios just announced that they will no longer do business with the MAGA channel at the end of July.

One of the most hideous right-wing conspiracy-driven networks to ever appear on our airwaves, is now asking liberals to come to their aid.

The people who they claim are "destroying America." The people who they claim created a phony pandemic and a phony vaccine to destroy their favorite president ever, Trump.

I Kid You Not.

OAN host makes an urgent plea to liberals to help save the network after Verizon dropped them: “It is absolutely crucial that, for once, we defy the powers that be, we all come together, set aside our differences in a unified effort.” pic.twitter.com/JifUTD5PCI — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) July 27, 2022

Alison Steinberg, a horrible homophobic wingnut commentator reached out to the left with her latest idiotic pitch.

