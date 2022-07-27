Watch Mike Pence Spit In The Face Of Women Everywhere

Articles

Former Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech on Tuesday celebrating the loss of federal abortion rights for women.

While speaking to the Young America Foundation about his "Freedom Agenda," Pence addressed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"So where we begin with the Freedom Agenda is a very simple commitment to secure the sanctity of life at the center of American law once again!" the former vice president exclaimed. "I stand before you today with a grateful heart that after nearly 50 years of lives of incalculable value lost to our nation, 50 years of heartbreak, 50 years of praying and fasting and working and volunteering and caring."

"Last month at long last with the support of three Supreme Court justices appointed during the Trump-Pence administration, we sent Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs," he added.

