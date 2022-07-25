What Would Losing Big In The Midterms Mean For Biden?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022

In this installment of “Model Talk,” FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss why Democrats are leading in the polls in numerous competitive Senate races, even though that bucks the conventional wisdom that Republicans will do well in the midterms. They also touch on the health of the polling industry and how much President Biden’s success in a potential 2024 primary election hangs on Democrats’ performance in the midterms.

