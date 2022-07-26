Honest Government Ad: The Supreme Court

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
Leave it to the Aussies to create such sharp satire. The Juice Media (TJM) are based in Melbourne and produces, according to Wikipedia, "contemporary, left-wing political and social satire" and are best known for these Honest Government Ads. According to their own website though, "THEJUICEMEDIA – 98.9% “genuine satire”: covering Government shitfuckery and the most pressing issues of our time – written & created by Giordano in a backyard home-studio in suburban Melbourne, Australia – on Wurundjeri/Kulin land."
In the video, they ask the perfectly valid question, given such a radical Supreme Court and that introducing more justices and term limits are out of the question, what are Americans going to do about it? "Failing that, you'll have to find a way to show us that you're not going to stand for six unelected pieces of shit ratfucking your democracy anymore."
Good question.
