Shooter In Dallas Airport Forces People To Duck For Cover

In the last several years, Texas lawmakers have loosened gun restrictions in the state. So far, in 2022, there have been at least 314 mass shootings in the US. So far. We can't seem to catch our breath before that number increases. The NRA and its enablers have unsensitized people to gun violence.

19 children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County on May 24. Children were being slaughtered while the good guys with guns, the police, did nothing while kids screamed for help from inside the building.

And now, today, we don't know the motive yet, but a 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently aiming at the ceiling of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot her in her lower extremities and wounded her, authorities said.

The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn't arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said. "At this point, we don't know where exactly the individual was aiming," Garcia said. read more

