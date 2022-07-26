LOL Mango Mussolini To Give 'Policy Speech' In DC

Articles

Donald Trump is returning to Washington, D.C. Tuesday for the first time since he fled town following his failed Jan. 6 coup attempt, according to Politico.

Trump will be delivering the keynote address at a policy summit for the pro-Trump "think tank," America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a supposed "White House in waiting."

The AFPI was erected from the ashes of "Vision 2025," an effort by top Trump aides beginning in early 2020 to lay out a forward-looking platform for Trump's triumphant second term.For obvious reasons, that effort was scrapped after Trump's reelection bid crashed and burned.

But now, Trump's former aides at the think tank hope their former boss will swoop into the summit and deliver a supremely uplifting keynote speech laying out a vision for a potential second term.

"His allies are eager for him to use the occasion to press pause on his grievances about 2020 and begin to lay out a game plan for 2024," writes Politico, adding, "Tuesday’s address represents a chance for Trump to demonstrate a focus on policy rather than score-settling."

What could go wrong?

