Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 21:59 Hits: 3

The harassment began soon after her young patient became flashpoint in the national debate over abortion, Dr. Caitlin Bernard told NPR. "It's honestly been very hard for me, for my family," she said.

(Image credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar/USA TODAY Network/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/26/1113577718/indiana-doctor-abortion-ohio-10-year-old