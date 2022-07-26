Alex Jones Misses His Sandy Hook Trial To Soak Up Glenn Greenwald Praise

Articles

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

During the jury selection to determine how much Alex Jones will pay in defamation damages for losing to the families of the Sandy Hook massacre, his attorneys claim some unspecified medical issue means Jones may not be attending any of the proceedings.

The Washington Post reports that "Jones’s attorney, F. Andino Reynal, told the Austin courtroom that the founder of Infowars “has medical issues” that could keep him from showing up during parts of the trial, even though he “has no obligation to be here.”

The jurors will not discuss the evidence in the defamation lawsuits but determine how much he will have to fork over for his callous and perverse attacks on Sandy Hook.

Alex Jones was perfectly fine to attend his own movie premiere "Alex Wars," a propaganda piece about his life, as well as doing a sit down interview with his newfound BFF Glenn Greenwald, where he discussed his thoughts and feelings.

Greenwald, who used to blast Infowars as a "f**king lunacy -- conspiratorial madness of the worst kind," now embraces the odious Jones.

