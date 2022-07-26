The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The 'Josh Hawley Runs Away' Story Has... Legs

Missouri's second-largest newspaper by circulation derided home-state Sen. Josh Hawley in a scathing editorial on Saturday, calling him a "laughingstock" and a "coward" after the House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol attack showed previously unseen security footage of the GOP lawmaker fleeing the violent right-wing insurrectionists that he helped embolden.

"Hawley has become one of the defining figures of that day," notes The Kansas City Star's editorial board. "A famous photo captured by Francis Chung shows him raising a fist in solidarity with the crowds that would soon break through doors, loot offices, and assault law enforcement."

During its latest public hearing on Thursday, the House January 6 committee played a video clip showing Hawley running away after armed Trump supporters breached the Capitol.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who presided over Thursday's hearing, quoted a Capitol police officer as saying Hawley's supportive gesture to the mob just ahead of the attack "riled up the crowd."

"It bothered her greatly," Luria added, "because he was doing it in a safe space protected by the officers and the barriers."

