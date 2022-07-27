'Trumpville': Trump Wants To Force Unhoused People Into Tent Cities

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Donald Trump gave a speech in D.C. today, at the America First Agenda Summit and one of his "new" ideas was to build tent cities outside of urban areas and force homeless people to live in them. Kind of like the "Bushvilles" that sprang up during the Great Recession.

When Trump laments about something usually his solution is more horrific than the problem.

Trump said, "Some people will not like hearing this, but the only way you're going to remove the hundreds of thousands (Cue Free gold coin commercial on Newsmax) of people and maybe millions of people --- and help make our cities clean, safe and beautiful again is to open up large parcels of inexpensive land in the outer reaches of the cities."

Do we all live in Middle Earth?

Outer reaches? WTF? Has he looked at property values in the last five years? Where is inexpensive land anywhere these days?

He continued, "Bring medical professionals, including doctors, psychiatrists, drug rehab specialists and build permanent bathrooms and other facilities, make them good, make them hard but make them fast -- and create thousands and thousands of high-quality tents which can be done in one day."

"One day, " he creepily whispered.

