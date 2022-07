Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

Well, I was today years old when I learned the secret identity of Politics Girl. (Her name is Leigh McGowan.) But then again, I wasn't really worried about it. I just knew that she was right on the money about most things, could put on one helluva righteous rant and talked a lot faster than I ever could. And that was enough for me.

But it is sure nice to meet you, Ms McGowan.

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/who-politics-girl