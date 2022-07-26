Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Arrive In Minnesota For Free Prosthetics

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 10:02 Hits: 11

An inspiring story that should make any American proud. Fox News viewers and others though probably have different ideas.

Source: Fox News

Ukrainian soldiers who lost their limbs fighting to defend their country from Russia’s invasion over the last few months have arrived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they will be fitted for prosthetics.

The five Ukrainian soldiers arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday and were greeted by dozens of Ukrainian-Americans and others, who sang Ukraine's National Anthem.

The greeters also held up signs that read, "Welcome Heroes," with balloons reflecting Ukraine's iconic blue and yellow.

Minneapolis’ FOX 9 reports the trip was initiated by Minneapolis prosthetist Yakov Gradinar of Limb Lab, a Rochester-based prosthetics service.

We started to think how we from Minnesota could help Ukraine...instead of sitting and talking about it, we decided (we could) help," Gradinar said. "Losing a limb is like losing a close friend or family member. It's very exhausting, physically, and psychologically. In war, you are even more handicapped."

