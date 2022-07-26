'Horrific': Fox Host Stunned By How Jan. 6 Hearings Made Trump Look

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 11:07 Hits: 11

Fox News's Bret Baier expressed on Sunday just how bad former President Donald Trump looked after the last Jan. 6 hearing that was focused on what Trump was doing during the last 187 minutes of the insurrection. Baier said it made Trump "look horrific."

"Laying out all these 187 minutes makes him look horrific, it really does," Baier said, adding that the contrast between Trump's inaction during that period of time and then-Vice President Mike Pence's actions was "very telling."

"To hear it and see it in that chronological order can be very powerful," he said.

"All of these people who have been testifying at one point or another wanted Trump to win," Baier continued. "They served under his leadership. They wanted him to be a success."

Baier said that we need more information on precisely what the former President said about mobilizing the National Guard ahead of the Capitol riot. If that did take place, Baier said, "it kind squelches or downplays the thought that he wanted this insurrection."

Although Baier has been critical of Trump in the past, this comes on the heels of news that Rupert Murdoch has had it with the former President. He is done.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/horrific-fox-host-stunned-how-jan-6