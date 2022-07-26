Small-Dollar Dem Donors Are Far Outraising Republicans

Articles

DCCC chair Rep. Sean Maloney appeared on Morning Joe today to talk about the support this cycle from Democratic small-dollar donors. We are outraising the Republicans, and yes, this is a very good measure of Dem enthusiasm.

People I trust to give me accurate information say Democrats are expected to not only hold the House, they will expand Senate seats by as many as four.

The real threat, however, is election subversion by Republican officials, which is a much bigger threat. So is SCOTUS. That's why it's imperative that we turn out and vote D for every single state race.

"We all talk about the right to vote, but the second part of that is the right to have your vote counted," Marc Elias says. "What I worry about is that Republicans at the local level and at the state level simply won't include all the ballots in the certified results." pic.twitter.com/zuDBlvC0Dz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 15, 2022 read more

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/small-dollar-dem-donors-are-far-outraising