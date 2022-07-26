Ex-Pence Chief Of Staff Claps Back Hard Over Matt Gaetz's Comments

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, clapped back at Rep. Matt Gaetz over the recent comments the Florida Republican made about Pence during a recent speech at the Turning Point USA conference. Gaetz told the crowd of young Republican voters that Pence would "never be President."

Short appeared on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" on Monday, where the host played a clip of Gaetz's remarks aimed at Pence where the Florida Republican declared, "Our America is proudly ultra MAGA, not some low-energy roadside RINO safari. On that note, let me just say what everybody here knows: Mike Pence will never be President. Nice guy, not a leader."

Short responded to Gaetz's remarks to say that he wasn't sure if Pence would run for President in 2024, then he unloaded on Gaetz.

"I don't think Matt Gaetz will have an impact on that," Short said. "In fact, I would be surprised if he's still voting. It's more likely he'll be in prison for child sex trafficking by 2024. And I'm actually surprised that Florida law enforcement still allows him to speak to teenage conferences like that. So I'm not too worried about what Matt Gaetz thinks."

