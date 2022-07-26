Liz Cheney Isn't Taking Tom Cotton's Sh*t

Articles

Sen. Tom Cotton spoke with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Monday and admitted that he didn't watch the Jan. 6 hearings on the attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. But, of course, that didn't stop the Arkansas Republican from slamming the hearing. That caught Rep. Liz Cheney's attention as she ripped Cotton on Twitter.

Hey @SenTomCotton - heard you on @hughhewitt criticizing the Jan 6 hearings.

Then you said the strangest thing; you admitted you hadn’t watched any of them.

Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with “Anglo-American jurisprudence.” — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 25, 2022

Cotton criticized the revealing hearings without bothering to see them.

"I think what you've seen over the last few weeks is why Anglo-American jurisprudence going back centuries has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth," Cotton told Hewitt.

