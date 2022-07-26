The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Liz Cheney Isn't Taking Tom Cotton's Sh*t

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Liz Cheney Isn't Taking Tom Cotton's Sh*t

Sen. Tom Cotton spoke with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Monday and admitted that he didn't watch the Jan. 6 hearings on the attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. But, of course, that didn't stop the Arkansas Republican from slamming the hearing. That caught Rep. Liz Cheney's attention as she ripped Cotton on Twitter.

Cotton criticized the revealing hearings without bothering to see them.

"I think what you've seen over the last few weeks is why Anglo-American jurisprudence going back centuries has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth," Cotton told Hewitt.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/you-said-strangest-thing-liz-cheney-isnt

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version