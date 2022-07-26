Liz Cheney Isn't Taking Tom Cotton's Sh*t

Category: World Politics Hits: 10
Sen. Tom Cotton spoke with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Monday and admitted that he didn't watch the Jan. 6 hearings on the attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. But, of course, that didn't stop the Arkansas Republican from slamming the hearing. That caught Rep. Liz Cheney's attention as she ripped Cotton on Twitter.
Cotton criticized the revealing hearings without bothering to see them.
"I think what you've seen over the last few weeks is why Anglo-American jurisprudence going back centuries has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth," Cotton told Hewitt.
