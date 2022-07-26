Newt Gingrich Comes Down With Fetterman Flag Fetish

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Former Republican House Speaker and Trump sycophant Newt Gingrich told the America First Policy Institute audience that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman removed the American flag from his office and instead replaced it with the marijuana and gay pride flag.

Right-wing jingoism at its finest.

"Fetterman took down the American flag in his office to put up the Marijuana flag and the Gay Pride flag," Gingrich lied. "Now that might work in Berkeley..."

As Nikki McCann Ramirez writes, "Fetterman never removed the American flag from his office."

The Republican national platform is to lie and lie repeatedly about all Democratic policies, candidates, passed legislation, and any idiotic thing they can come up with.

Gingrich appears to have made these asinine comments in response to the homophobic Republicans in Pennsylvania.

Republican legislators had the gay pride flag removed from Fetterman's office as soon as Pride month started in early June, by using a provision in their budget.

Fetterman expressed his dissatisfaction with these cretins.

I can’t say I am surprised, but I am deeply disappointed that the flags were removed, on the literal start of Pride Month,” Fetterman said in a statement. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/newt-gingrich-makes-bogus-flag-claim