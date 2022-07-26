Boebert: Same-Sex Marriage Bill 'Undermined Masculinity And Femininity'

Articles

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

The Respect for Marriage Act was formed in response to the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade after Clarence Thomas suggested reviewing same-sex marriage and putting contraceptives on the table, too.

Controversial Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert went in full snowflake mode, calling the legislation an "assault on America's traditional values" on Charlie Kirk's podcast. Imagine same-sex marriage being the biggest problem in your straight white privileged life.

"I think the federal government should not be involved in marriage," she said. "My marriage between my husband is really between me and God, not between me and the government. But this was absolutely unnecessary. They have attacked our institutions. They have weakened the nuclear family and undermined masculinity and even femininity."

OK, girl, let's talk about your d*ck-waving husband.

According to an affidavit, Lauren's husband, Jayson, was arrested in 2004 after allegedly exposing his little tiny penis to two women at a bowling alley. At the time, Lauren Boebert was 17 years old, and she was present, and yet, she still married the perv later. Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure and ended up serving four days in jail and two years' probation.

This isn't who should give marital advice to others:

