Cincinnati Cop Claims Using N-Word Was 'Not For All African-Americans'

In April, a Cincinnati police woman, Rose Valentino, was caught on a body cam spewing the N-word. She was upset because cars were backed up in a parking lot.

Local 12 News is reporting that in the body can video, officer rose Valentino repeating the said the N words and I [expletive] hate them."

The "N-word" and "them" being the operative words. A racist slur directed at all African Americans.

"Speaking this month to CPD's Internal Investigations Section, Valentino that she doesn't use racial slurs and has no racial biases," said the report. "She also said, ''[expletive] [N-words]' was not intended to refer to all African-Americans, but was specifically and narrowly in reference to the teenager walking down the sidewalk after school.' The officer also said she had been 'desensitized to racially offensive language by music and hearing people talk on the street.'"

Her excuses were nonsensical and offensive. Was Officer Valentino subjected to racial conditions like 'Alex" was in A Clockwork Orange" to be so desensitized? Was she conditioned to say the N-word?

