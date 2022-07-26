J.D. Vance Says People Should Stay In ‘Violent’ Marriages

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 00:18 Hits: 5

Vance said this last September. One imagines there are dozens more flagrantly stupid and offensive things like this out there that he's said, things that in years past would disqualify him from winning a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Source: Vice

JD Vance said people need to be more willing to stay in unhappy marriages for the sake of their kids—and seemed to suggest that in some cases, “even violent” marriages should continue.

The Ohio Republican Senate nominee, talking to Pacifica Christian High School in Southern California last September, gave an extended answer that claimed that people now “shift spouses like they change their underwear,” and that it had done long-term damage to a generation of children.

“This is one of the great tricks that I think the sexual revolution pulled on the American populace, which is the idea that like, ‘well, OK, these marriages were fundamentally, you know, they were maybe even violent, but certainly they were unhappy. And so getting rid of them and making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear, that’s going to make people happier in the long term,’” Vance said.

“And maybe it worked out for the moms and dads, though I’m skeptical. But it really didn’t work out for the kids of those marriages,” Vance continued.

