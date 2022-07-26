'Be Offended': Gaetz Stands By Comments About Abortion Rights Protesters

Articles

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Gaetz was asked about his controversial comments this weekend at the Nazi youth rally Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. He responded about as you'd expect an entitled frat boy whose daddy bought him a congressional seat in a deep red district that is never ever going to vote for any Democrat would respond. Behaving like the horse's ass he is.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz on Monday stood by controversial comments he made this past weekend regarding female abortion rights protesters. On Saturday, Gaetz spoke to college students at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, saying women protesting abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they aren't attractive. "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz said. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

Gaetz stood by his comments when asked about them by Channel 3, Pensacola.

