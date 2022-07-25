Alan Grayson: For Orlando, For Florida, For All Of Us

Articles

Primary season is coming to a close but there are still a few very important ones, including House races in Michigan (Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin) and Washington (Jason Call) August 2 and a Senate race in Missouri (Lucas Kunce). On August 13, we’re hoping Hawaii Democrats replace Blue Dog Ed Case with progressive challenger Sergio Alcubilla. But the races we want to focus on for the next couple of weeks are on August 23 in two crucial states— Florida and New York.

This week we’re asking you to help us raise funds for Alan Grayson, who gave up his old House seat in Orlando and, since it is now open, is seeking the nomination there again. Grayson was one of Blue America’s “greatest hits.” We helped him defeat a Republican incumbent in 2008 and he proved himself one of the best and most productive members of Congress. He was so effective that Sarah Palin told Glenn Becks’ audience that “It's okay if the Republicans lose every seat in the Senate and the House except for one. As long as that one is Alan Grayson losing.” That’s how much he scared them.

In 2013 Dave Weigel dubbed him “the most effective member of the House” just as he was reaching a strange position for a Democrat in a Republican-controlled Congress: “the congressman who’s passed more amendments than any of his 434 peers.”

