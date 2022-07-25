Hogan: Testimony About Trump's Inaction On J6 'Didn't Come As A Surprise'

Articles

Published on Monday, 25 July 2022

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed his reaction to some of the testimony at the January 6th committee hearing last week. After playing a portion of the hearing where Pat Cipollone was questioned about the fact that Trump refused to take any action to stop the insurrection for over three hours, Tapper reminded the viewers that Hogan was "fielding panicked calls from congressional leaders" and "trying to mobilize Maryland police, Maryland National Guard" as Trump sat there like a bump on a log gleefully watching the rioters on television.

Tapper asked Hogan for his reaction.

"Well, I was aware of all of that. So it didn't come as a surprise to me to watch these hearings. But you're right. We -- I was taking action nonstop for three hours. I was on the phone twice with the leaders of Congress. I was talking to the mayor of D.C. I sent in a couple of hundred riot-trained Maryland State Police almost immediately. I called up the Maryland National Guard," Hogan replied.

"And we were attempting for several hours to get approval of the Secretary of Defense, which we didn't get. And I finally several hours later got Ryan McCarthy, acting Secretary of the Army, to say we could send the National Guard," he continued. "But, while he was doing nothing but watching television in the Dining Room, we were -- our entire team was mobilizing and acting and fielding calls and sending in help. We were trying to protect Mike Pence and the members of Congress."

