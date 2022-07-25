Verizon Finally Boots OAN From Their Cable Channels

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 12:16 Hits: 8

Like DirectTV, Verizon Fios finally dumped OAN Network from their cable tiers. Via The Verge:

Verizon Fios is the latest provider to drop One American News (OAN) network, a move that leaves the right-wing news channel without a major carrier, as reported earlier by The Daily Beast. In a notice on its website, Verizon explains viewers will no longer have access to OAN starting July 31st.

“Our negotiation with OAN has been a typical, business-as-usual carriage negotiation like those that routinely happen between content distributors and content providers,” Verizon said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “These negotiations were focused on economics, as they always are, but OAN failed to agree to fair terms.” Verizon didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

