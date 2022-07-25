Jan. 6th Hearings Are Sowing Doubt Among Trump Supporters

Articles

So are the Jan. 6th hearings getting through to Republicans? Sort of.

Sarah Longwell, host of the podcast Focus Group, told Chris Hayes: “We’ve done nine focus groups of Trump voters since these hearings began. And in four of them, zero of the Republicans in the groups wanted to see Trump run again in 2024. And that is a stunning turnaround from what we were hearing prior to the January 6th hearings.”

But they'll still vote for him if he runs.

HOWEVER: Where the hearings have fallen short is that these Trump viewers seem to have totally missed the connection between Trump -- and the Republican party that enabled him. They still like Trump, they just think he's wearing thin on the public and they're rather see a Ron DeSantis or Kristi Noem run.

Where the hearings are having a real impact, I suspect, is that they are really motivating Democrats and independents to get out and vote.

