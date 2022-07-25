The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Liz Cheney To Fox: Even Rupert Murdoch's Media Empire Says Trump Unfit For Office

On Fox News Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney told Fox News host Bret Baier that it's not just the January 6 Select Committee that is exposing Trump as unfit for office, it's Murdoch-owned entities like the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal as well.

Fox News guest host Bret Baier asked Liz Cheney to defend every single Republican talking point over their unfounded complaints that the January 6 Select Committee is unfair.

During her responses, Cheney made clear to the Fox News host that even his employers have been swayed by the evidence uncovered by the Committee hearings.

Baier discussed her upcoming election in Wyoming which the polls shows she's losing to a Trump-backed candidate.

"Look my focus, Bret, is absolutely on doing what is right, and that is what's guided me ever since last election, and in the lead up to the objections in the House and the work that I did to help to make sure that my colleagues understood that we could not overturn an election in the house on January 6," Cheney said. "It's guided me at every moment since then and it's guided my work on this committee."

