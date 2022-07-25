Trump Lashes Out At Fox Friends: 'Gone To The Dark Side'

Articles

Published on Monday, 25 July 2022

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Fox & Friends, and admittedly, I'm not sure what he's talking about. It could be that Paw-Paw is upset that Rupert Murdoch broke up with him. Trump's narcissistic brain doesn't accept rejection very well.

Trump lashed out at Fox & Friends over something to do with his poll numbers. The twice impeached one-term president's ego has always been concerned about how he is perceived. He can't take the slightest bit of criticism.

He's all over the map this morning:

@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible - gone to the "dark side." They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & "love" was AMAZING!

Yes, Trump is ahead of President Joe Biden in a lot of polls, but most of them are within the margin of error. And those numbers could easily change drastically by 2024. As far as the Turning Point poll goes, it's a straw poll.

