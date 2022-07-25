Watch University Of Michigan Med Students Walk Out On Pro-Life Speaker

Articles

Incoming University of Michigan Medical School students walked out of the college's White Coat Ceremony Sunday in a form of protest over an anti-choice assistant professor of medicine at the university being featured as the ceremony's keynote speaker. The controversy surrounding Dr. Kristin Collier for being featured as a speaker is probably made worse since the conservative-leaning Supreme Court just took women's Constitutionally protected right to have an abortion.

Collier’s speech has concerned students for good reasons.

"I'm already scared that I've chosen to attend school in a state where I may very well lose my right to a safe abortion, and the decision by UMMS to have Dr. Collier as a keynote speaker makes this even scarier," one student said.

"It makes me seriously doubt whether the school will continue to advocate for reproductive rights," the student added.

Still, Collier spoke.

"I want to acknowledge the deep wounds our community has suffered over the past several weeks," Collier began her speech.

"We have a great deal of work to do for healing to occur," she continued. "And I hope that for today, for this time, we can focus on what matters most: coming together to support our newly accepted students and their families with the goal of welcoming them into one of the greatest vocations that exist on this earth."

