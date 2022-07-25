Mark Levin: If Trump Led A Coup, Why Wasn't Pence Arrested?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 16:27 Hits: 6

Fox News host and radio commentator Mark Levin claimed on Fox News that if Trump was really leading an insurrection he would've ordered the military and Homeland Security to arrest, confiscate and declare Martial law in the United States.

This is prime Republican-sponsored propaganda at its highest level.

Levin said if Trump were really serious about a coup, he would have issued a video that was a call to arms to all of his followers, so his supporters would attack the Capitol.

Isn't that exactly what Trump did, and what his supporters did?

Check!

Levin said, "[Trump] would've called out the United States military, whether they would respond or not, to come to the Capitol building and circle it, arrest the vice president and arrest other officials, members of Congress. That's an insurrection."

Trump supporters were only building a gallows, hunting Mike Pence and chanting about hanging him.

Check!

"He would've declared martial law. That's an insurrection," Levin said.

Levin said Trump "didn't do any of the things people told him he might want to do."

What people, you ask?

Disgraced pardoned felon Michael Flynn.

Crazy My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Scumbag extraordinaire Rudy Giuliani. (Just to name a few)

Since Trump didn't send the military out to confiscate voting machines and the DHS to grab drop boxes, Trump couldn't possibly be involved with a coup or an insurrection.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/mark-levin-claims-if-trump-led