Fox And Friends Suggests Hochul Incited Attack On Zeldin

Published on Monday, 25 July 2022

Fox and Friends insinuated that the sitting New York Governor promoted an attack against Rep. Lee Zeldin over the weekend, by posting and spoofing his schedule.

Rep. Zeldin joined the three-headed GOP propaganda team earlier today.

Prompted by a NY Post article that claimed Hochul wanted her supporters to “stalk” and incite hatred of her GOP opponent, co-host Ainsley Earhardt jumped in.

"I read Kathy Hochul's tweet, I thought, oh, that's very nice of her. She's the opponent, she's wishing you all the best," Earhardt said.

(Actually Hochul's the incumbent, and Zeldin is the opponent.)

She continued, "And then I read (in the New York Post) she was releasing where your rallies were going to be held, for her supporters to go, and I guess I don't know what she...I hope she's not trying to incite violence." Note that Fox and Friends routinely quotes other Murdoch outlets to pretend they're "researching" with "outside sources."

"What is your reaction to that when she released your schedule?" Ainsley asked.

Zeldin replied, "It became a security issue right away."

Please. This is standard campaigning 101.

He continued, "In one respect, they were spoofing the schedule, but then at the same time they were also gaming emails and whatnot being forwarded to us where the actual dates and times and locations and then with rhetoric added to it to try to stir up the people who would show up."

