Creepy Weirdo Tucker Carlson Gives Advice On Sex To Teenager

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 18:00 Hits: 9

18-year-old college student Daniel Schmidt interviewed Fox News host for some unexplainable reason, and I'm not sure who the kid is. According to his LinkedIn page, he's written for some right-wing sites, including the Daily Wire, Epoch Times, and The Daily Caller. And according to his Twitter profile, he's the host of something (?) called Piece of Schmidt.

Who seeks out Tucker Carlson, of all people, for sex advice? I found this clip very confusing. Under Schmidt's full interview with Carlson on YouTube, it says:

I didn't want to ask the conventional and frankly uninteresting political questions he's normally asked. So instead, we talked about how online porn damages young men and who is behind it, why anti-white sentiment is so pervasive, what kind of student he was in college, why marrying early is the greatest thing anyone can do, his advice for young people to live happy lives, and more. Enjoy!

At one point in the full interview, Daniel, who is in college, says that "College demoralizes and demonizes young white men." So, Tucker is the perfect guest for that subject, where they can talk about how the white man has been held down. I can't roll my eyes any harder right now.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/tucker-carlson-gives-teen-advice-sex-and