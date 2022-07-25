Trump Cultist: Gov. Newsom Recall Election Was Stolen

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 18:19 Hits: 9

During a Trump rally over the weekend in Prescott Valley, Arizona, a Trump supporter claimed the California governor recall election was stolen because she saw a lot of signs promoting yes on Gavin Newsom's recall.

RSBN network interviewed a rabid Trump supporter and asked about Gavin Newsom and California.

"What's the vibe, is everyone loving Gavin Newsom?" asked the interviewer.

"No," the woman replied. "In fact there is no way he was not recalled. No way."

RSBN host said he didn't understand it. "Who's voting for this guy?"

"There were Recall Gavin Newsom signs all over California. All up and down," the woman stated as her evidence.

See, like cell phone towers and Mike Lindell election experts. Just say any nonsensical thing about elections and it becomes sacrosanct on wingnut TV

Newsom received 61.9% of the vote or 12.8 million people.

California is a Democratic controlled state,"The Assembly consists of 60 Democrats and 19 Republicans, with one independent, while the Senate is composed of 31 Democrats and 9 Republicans."

Anyone claiming voter fraud and stolen elections receives air time on RSBN, a right-wing propaganda outlet that streams BS to all with ears to hear.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-cultists-gov-newsome-recall-was