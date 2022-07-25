Donald J. Moldbug: Love Child Of Peter Thiel And Steve Bannon

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 02:00 Hits: 7

In 2014, Corey Pein published a piece in The Baffler titled "Mouthbreathing Machiavellis Dream of a Silicon Reich." Pein told us about a self-important autodidact who'd developed a small but devoted following:

One day in March of this year, a Google engineer named Justine Tunney created a strange and ultimately doomed petition at the White House website. The petition proposed a three-point national referendum, as follows:

1. Retire all government employees with full pensions.

2. Transfer administrative authority to the tech industry.

3. Appoint [Google executive chairman] Eric Schmidt CEO of America.

... “Read Mencius Moldbug,” Tunney told her Twitter followers last month, referring to an aggressively dogmatic blogger with a reverent following in certain tech circles.

... Mencius Moldbug is the blogonym of Curtis Guy Yarvin, a San Francisco software developer....

