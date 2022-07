Articles

First it was the Untuck it shirt, a business shirt for men who couldn't be bothered with tucking in their shirts. But now the fashion pendulum has swung back and then some with the Go TUCKyourself shirt. And with their new snap-crotch tucknology, your shirt is guaranteed never to become untucked again. What will they think of next?

