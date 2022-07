Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 12:00 Hits: 1

Editor's Note: Here is your Sunday morning cartoon in lieu of the Bobblehead thread. If you're interested in who is on this morning's Sunday shows, Politico has the list here.

What's giving you joy this morning? I love that Steve Bannon is about to get locked up, the way he ought to be. No pardons for him.

-Karoli

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/eleventh-hour