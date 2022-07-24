Gaetz: Ugly Women Who Support Abortion Rights Aren't Likely To Get Pregnant Anyway

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation over allegations of sex trafficking and the statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl, told teenagers at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa on Saturday that women that look like a "thumb" are the least likely to get pregnant. Dr. Gaetz took his rhetoric even further.
"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz told the group. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."
He also fat-shamed women, seemingly forgetting that he's been sucking up to an obese twice-impeached one-term President that wears girdles and lifts in his shows to appear taller.
Gaetz's misogynistic behavior isn't new to him. He's been a colossal d*ck for years. Earlier this year, Gaetz unleashed this doozy of a tweet.
