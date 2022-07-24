Gaetz: Ugly Women Who Support Abortion Rights Aren't Likely To Get Pregnant Anyway

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 13:00 Hits: 4

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation over allegations of sex trafficking and the statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl, told teenagers at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa on Saturday that women that look like a "thumb" are the least likely to get pregnant. Dr. Gaetz took his rhetoric even further.

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz told the group. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

He also fat-shamed women, seemingly forgetting that he's been sucking up to an obese twice-impeached one-term President that wears girdles and lifts in his shows to appear taller.

Gaetz's misogynistic behavior isn't new to him. He's been a colossal d*ck for years. Earlier this year, Gaetz unleashed this doozy of a tweet.

How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 4, 2022 read more

