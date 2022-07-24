Fetuses Are Now ‘People’ In Georgia

Articles

Banning abortions is not enough for the radical right-wing that craves control over women’s bodies. As Vice notes, another goal is to legally redefine the unborn as “people.” That mission has now been accomplished in Georgia’s abortion ban.

A Washington Post column by Professor Rebecca Kluchin lays out how fetal personhood laws force pregnant people to submit to medical procedures such as forced Caesarean sections and blood transfusions, even when prohibited by a mother's religion. The laws allow obstetricians, hospital administrators or social workers to gain custody of the fetus in order to compel pregnant women to undergo surgery, Kluchin explains.

There are far-reaching legal consequences, too. Inheritance, tax, civil liabilities and criminal law can all be affected, Vice reports. Once a fetal “heartbeat” is detected, a fetus can be deducted as a dependent on income taxes, potentially costing the state millions in lost tax revenue. And fetuses must now be included in population counts.

