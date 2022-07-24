Dershowitz Offers Two Ridiculous Reasons He Thinks Bannon Can Win An Appeal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 14:12 Hits: 4

Alan Dershowitz seems to only like to defend the indefensible. This time he's defending Steve Bannon, telling Newsmax that the longtime Trump ally has a good chance of getting his criminal contempt of Congress conviction overturned because the "judge took his defenses away." However, Bannon's attorneys didn't call any witnesses, and Bannon didn't testify, either.

"There was never a chance he could be acquitted for two reasons," Dershowitz said. "First, in the District of Columbia, 80%-90% of the people hate Trump or anybody who worked with him. No. 2, the judge took away all of his defenses."

Well, maybe Trump and his pals should work on not being so hated in this world. There is a reason people find Trump and Bannon repulsive.

"His defense was [Bannon] believed that [he] had an obligation not to speak to the committee because of executive privilege," Dershowitz said. "He may have been right, he may have been wrong, but the Congress should have gone to the courts first, and get an order from a court, and then he would have been properly prosecuted, but [to go] immediately to prosecution is 'Alice in Wonderland' justice."

Bannon hadn't worked for the Trump administration for years. He only worked in the Trump White House from January 20, 2017 to August 18, 2017. So, I don't see how he can claim executive privilege. Geez, this isn't hard.

Via Newsmax:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/dershowitz-offers-two-ridiculous-reasons