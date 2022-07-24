Rupert Murdoch Dumps Trump For Good In The Span Of 73 Minutes

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 14:33 Hits: 4

This is what it looks like when Rupert Murdoch decides that Donald Trump isn't going to be the Republican nominee in 2024. Both the NY Post and the Wall Street Journal ran editorials condemning Trump for his actions and inaction on January 6 in the span of a few minutes of each other.

Source: The Hill



The New York Post’s editorial board said in an editorial published on Friday that former President Trump has proven himself “unworthy” to serve as the country’s president again based on his hours-long refusal to attempt to quell the mob of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The editorial is a stepped-up criticism of Trump from a piece the board published last month, which said “it’s time for Republicans to move on” from the former president. The board endorsed Trump for president in 2020.

The editorial from Friday said that the debate over whether Trump’s speech at the Ellipse before the insurrection incited the mob is “somewhat of a red herring” from what it said was a more noteworthy point, that Trump “didn’t lift a finger” to stop the violent riot for three hours and seven minutes.

