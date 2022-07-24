The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukraine Spoils Movie Night For Russian Tank Operators

The Ukrainian Security Service released this intercepted call from a young Russian soldier detailing the gruesome scene he witnessed after 15 Russian tank operators were "demilitarized" by a Ukrainian drone. Seems the Russian soldiers had gathered on top of tank to watch a movie together at night. That proved to be unwise as they were soon spotted, the Ukrainian SBU sending out a drone that eliminated them in short order.

Source: Pravda Ukraine

Military counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a Russian T-72 tank and 15 invaders with an attack drone.

The special service gives the intercepted story of the occupier-eyewitness to his mother. According to the invader, his "colleagues" gathered on the tank to watch a movie.

As a result of a jewelry (?) hit by a projectile from a Ukrainian combat copter, the occupiers were destroyed.

"Mom, today we had such a circus today! At two o'clock in the morning, 15 "two hundred" people were watching a movie on the tank. In short, they threw a drone into the turret, damn it! A drone, mom, a drone, they just flew up, dropped the ammunition and it exploded. Everything was torn apart, everyone was torn apart, you understand, right?"

Helpfully translated by Visegrád 24.

