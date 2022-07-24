Adam Schiff Is Done With Ginni Thomas, Confirms Subpoena Possibility

Articles

Sunday, 24 July 2022

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, faces scrutiny over January 6 for good reasons. What did she know, and when did she know it? After all, she tried to urge elected officials to overturn the people's will and overturn the 2020 election. Also, her husband, Clarence, needs to step away from any cases involving the January 6 attack on our Capitol.

On Face The Nation Sunday, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who sits on the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot, was asked a completely ridiculous question by host Margaret Brennan. Now, I'm not sure if she added a little extra zing to her coffee this morning -- a splash of Grand Marnier perhaps -- but she asked if issuing a subpoena to Ginni Thomas "sets a dangerous precedent."

Lord have mercy. If she tried to overturn the election results and gets away with that, that sets a dangerous precedent.

Schiff calmly explained that Thomas "crossed the line" when he ruled on a January 6 case where he had an apparent conflict of interest. Schiff would very much like Ginni to have a sit down with the panel. Schiff further said that if someone has information on January 6, whether they are the wife of a sitting Supreme Court Justice, or anyone else, they are not excluded from examination.

Schiff said, "We hope she comes in voluntarily, but if she doesn't, we should give that (issuing a subpoena) serious consideration."

