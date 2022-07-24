Campos-Duffy: Bill Gates Buying Up Farmland To 'Control The Population'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 17:51 Hits: 6

This was some QAnon-level nonsense host Rachel Campos-Duffy was spouting on this Sunday's Fox & Friends. While railing about some climate activists that protested outside of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain's home this weekend urging the administration to declare a "climate emergency," Duffy first accused the protesters of being "Astroturf" and trying to make it appear that there's more support for climate change legislation than there actually is before spouting this about Bill Gates.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Lawrence brought up the prices obviously, you know, when you raise the cost of fuel it raises the cost of food and everything else. I'm concerned that it is more... that we're going to see consequences that are even beyond that, that affect our food supply, because when you enact this climate emergency, this now puts regulations on small farmers and they can't handle all of these regulations.

And what ends up happening is, it put as financial strain on them. Suddenly the big conglomerates and businesses, or even these predator oligarchs like Bill Gates come in, and they go, oh, we'll just buy up that land because you can't be profitable as a farmer anymore.

And now all of the sudden they can control the food supply, and if you control the food supply in a country you control the population. And you just have to look over to the Netherlands to know this isn't some conspiracy.

