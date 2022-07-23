Arizona GOP Tosses Out Jan. 6 Witness Who Dared To Tell The Truth

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022

Arizona Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers is "no longer a Republican in good standing" after the state party's Executive Committee voted to censure him.

Bowers' crime? Speaking the truth about Donald Trump's failed coup attempt under sworn oath. That'll land you in the Republican gallows every time.

Bowers testified before the select committee investigating Jan. 6 that Trump, his lawyers John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona all pressured him at various times to help overturn the state's election results. At one point, Bowers recalled Giuliani telling him of the supposed election fraud, "We have lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence."

GOP state party chair Kelli Ward tweeted Tuesday, "The @AZGOP Executive Committee formally censured Rusty Bowers tonight—he is no longer a Republican in good standing & we call on Republicans to replace him at the ballot box in the August primary."

