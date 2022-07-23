Fox And Friends Cries About Mean January 6 Committee Members

Articles

Saturday, 23 July 2022

Fox and Friends took a few minutes to discuss Thursday's prime-time January 6 Select Committee hearing but as usual used it to moan and complain, instead of actually airing some facts.

Host Brian Kilmeade was angry after the Committee announced they have new information and will hold more hearings in September.

"It's a political play," Kilmeade said. How quickly he conveniently forgets how Republicans used the Benghazi tragedy for political gain and held hearings for years and years, all the way up to October. Or how outside groups plotted and coordinated with Congress and Steve Bannon to play that Benghazi card for maximum political damage to Hillary Clinton.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt was very distraught. "Everyone in that room, they are all against Trump," she complained. "They are anti-Trampers. Every single person in that room voted to impeach him.”

Trump committed two impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office when he tried to force Ukraine to attack his political rival. After all of the evidence against him, he should have everyone against him. He should be barred from ever seeking public office again, and would have been if Senate Republicans hadn't been such cowards.

Kilmeade and Doocy did bring up a few Mike Pence references, including how the secret service agents who were with Pence called their loved ones to say goodbye because they were so convinced that the rioters were going to kill them.

