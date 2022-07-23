OK College GOP Chair Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minor

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 13:30 Hits: 4

It looks like another case of projection from the right-wingers who obsessivelyaccuse others of being pedophile groomers for wanting to allow kids to learn about sexuality.

KFOR TV has the disturbing details:

According to the affidavit, Hernandez met the then-14-year-old victim at church where Hernandez was a minister. Hernandez was a student at Oklahoma Christian University at the time and he invited the 14-year-old to his dorm room. The affidavit said the two then watched porn on Hernandez’s bed. It goes on to describe how Hernandez allegedly asked to see the victim’s penis and performed oral sex.

Hernandez is not the only right-wing Christian minister to be arrested for sex crimes with a minor recently. The Everett Daily Herald reports that Kendal Kippen, who was a youth pastor at Jake’s House Church in Arlington, Washington, was arrested in February and charged with two counts of third-degree child rape of a 15-year-old girl.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/gop-college-chair-ok-charged-sex-crimes