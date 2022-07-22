Fetterman Launches Petition To Get Dr. Oz Into The NJ Hall Of Fame

Articles

Some more grade A+ trolling of the pride of New Jersey, Mehmet Oz, by his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman. If you'd like to add your name to the petition you can do so at the link so kindly provided here.

Source: Daily Beast

Not even a stroke can keep a good troll from doing his thing. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and the Democratic nominee for the state’s open Senate seat, announced Thursday that he would be launching a petition to induct his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. “We all know that Dr. Oz is so proud of being Jersey Strong,” Fetterman said in a video posted to Twitter. “He’s a huge New Jersey celebrity who’s lived there for three decades. Clearly he loves his home state.”

We thought it would be *so* nice to honor Dr. Oz's Jersey Pride. So we're starting a petition to get him inducted into the @NJHallofFame! ????

Add your name here and let's show him our support: https://t.co/mMqaHYvGpOpic.twitter.com/2J812jNJbl read more

