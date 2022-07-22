Lock Him Up: Bannon Guilty On Both Counts Of Contempt Of Congress

Articles

It's been busy in Washington, D.C., lately with the Jan. 6 hearings and Steve Bannon's trial. Bannon, a longtime Trump associate, was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. He's going to hate prison food. It's so starchy! Although, I doubt that he's into healthy foods anyway.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanor counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinizes the Jan. 6, 2021, rampage by Trump supporters who tried to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election. Each contempt of Congress count is punishable by 30 days to one year behind bars, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000. The verdict by the jury of eight men and four women, after less than three hours of deliberations, marked the first successful prosecution for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found G. Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in the Watergate scandal that prompted President Richard Nixon's resignation, guilty.

So, he's facing up to two years in prison and a possible hefty fine. The lock her up crowd sure seems to be getting locked up lately. It took less than 3 hours for the jury to find Bannon guilty.

