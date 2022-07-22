MAGA Protesters Heckle Officer Outside The Capitol He Defended

Articles

Friday, 22 July 2022

Trump supporters outside the Capitol harassed former Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone just after Thursday's January 6 hearing. I get that they are desperate, given that the hearing last night was devastating for the twice impeached one-term president, but this goes beyond the pale. Fanone sustained injuries during the Capitol attack.

"Why were you there on January 6? You were not even on duty," one protester asks Fanone.

A group of protestors continued to follow Fanone while videotaping him as they asked him questions. Fanone, for his part, simply ignored the conspiracy theorists.

"Are you a real police officer?" the same woman asks Fanone. "Are you disappointed that you're going to make men face years in jail because of your lies?"

Yesterday, Fanone had some thoughts on Josh Hawley running away from his own base during the Capitol attack.

"I thought he ran like a coward, like many people in Trump world, he performs when he's in front of a camera, and he acts very differently when he is not," he said.

He also replied to Politico with a choice "B-word" for Josh Hawley.

