'Don't Say Gay'? Miami School Board Bans HIGH SCHOOL Health Textbook

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his conservative minions clearly have it out for education in Florida. At the center of it all is the state’s HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education law, or as it’s become best known, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

According to reporting from the Miami Herald, the Miami-Dade School Board voted 5-4 in favor of killing a new sex education book to be used in the 2022-2023 school year.

The book, entitled Comprehensive Health Skills, would have been used to teach human reproduction and disease education in grades 6 through 12, but a small group of parents and community members claimed that sections of the textbook were not “not scientifically factual,” specifically that vaccines were the only method of battling viral disease.

While most of the parents and community members who spoke before the vote were in favor of keeping the textbook, according to Politico, Miami-Dade school board member Mari Tere Rojas claimed the books were “not age-appropriate,” and “some of the chapters are extremely troublesome.”

