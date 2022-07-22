Jan. 6 Hearing Exposes Hawley Fleeing From The Mob After His Infamous Fist Bump

Articles

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley might think he's an expert on masculinity (stop laughing, you guys), but unsurprisingly, he's the opposite of an alpha male. If you recall, Hawley was the first Republican lawmaker to publicly vow to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. What was remarkable about that was that he raised his fist in solidarity with protesters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He's a real tough guy, y'all. When the sh*t hits the fan, Hawley will be all over that. Oh, wait. That's not true.

The Jan. 6 committee used its Thursday night hearing to call out lawmakers who have made excuses for the insurrection but cowered during the Capitol attack. The hearing was well laid out, especially when the panel showed where Donald Trump was and what he wasn't doing, suggesting that he committed a clear dereliction of duty.

So, the committee showed brave, tough, manly man Josh Hawley with his fascist little fist raised in the air in solidarity with the election-denying protesters, then they cut to the Missouri Republican fleeing from Trump's violent mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

You guys, he ran like a child away from the bullies he helped create. The monsters, the savages that Republicans claimed as their base, came after them. Congrats, I guess. This whole thing reminds me of Mary Shelley's novel, published in 1818.

Something, something about history repeating itself, etc.

